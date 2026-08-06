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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina Revisits His Kashmiri Roots On India’s Got Latent, Recalls Family’s Painful Past

Samay Raina Revisits His Kashmiri Roots On India’s Got Latent, Recalls Family’s Painful Past

A casual conversation about apple orchards on India’s Got Latent led to a poignant moment for Samay Raina, who recalled his family’s connection to Kashmir and the difficult circumstances that forced them to leave the Valley.

India's Got Latent (Photo:X)
India's Got Latent (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 14:18 IST

A seemingly casual conversation about apple orchards took an unexpected turn on a members-only episode of India’s Got Latent. Comedian Samay Raina was reminded of his Kashmiri roots after fellow panellist Raghav Juyal brought up his family’s connection to the Valley. The moment came while contestant Vanika Raikta was discussing her family background. Asked whether she came from a wealthy family, Vanika revealed that her family owns apple orchards in Shimla. She also said that although her brother had sold part of the land, the family still owns several orchards, while her parents work as government teachers.

Raghav Juyal Brings Up Samay Raina’s Kashmir Connection

Hearing Vanika talk about the orchards, Raghav turned to Samay and asked, “Tumhara bhi toh tha na seb ka bagicha Kashmir mein?” Samay responded, “Hamara toh bahut kuch tha.” The brief exchange appeared to allude to Samay’s family history and the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency in the Valley. Raghav then gently patted Samay on the back, before Samay turned the moment into humour by asking Munawar Faruqui, “Bol ab ispe?”

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Munawar’s quick response, “It wasn’t me”, prompted laughter from the panel and audience.

Samay Raina Has Spoken About His Family’s Exodus Before

While the moment on India’s Got Latent was brief, Samay has previously spoken openly about his family’s experience during the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus. In his stand-up material as well as an appearance on the Dostcast podcast, the comedian recalled how his family left Kashmir amid escalating militancy. He has spoken about the fear and uncertainty surrounding their departure and the long-term impact of being forced to leave their home. Importantly, Samay has also spoken about the Kashmiri Muslims who helped his family escape. Recalling his grandfather’s connections in the Valley, he said that members of the Kashmiri Muslim community helped his family get out safely because of the goodwill his grandfather had built over the years.

India’s Got Latent exchange therefore offered another brief glimpse into a deeply personal part of Samay’s history, one that he has previously discussed at greater length away from the comedy stage.

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Samay Raina Revisits His Kashmiri Roots On India’s Got Latent, Recalls Family’s Painful Past
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Samay Raina Revisits His Kashmiri Roots On India’s Got Latent, Recalls Family’s Painful Past

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Samay Raina Revisits His Kashmiri Roots On India’s Got Latent, Recalls Family’s Painful Past
Samay Raina Revisits His Kashmiri Roots On India’s Got Latent, Recalls Family’s Painful Past
Samay Raina Revisits His Kashmiri Roots On India’s Got Latent, Recalls Family’s Painful Past
Samay Raina Revisits His Kashmiri Roots On India’s Got Latent, Recalls Family’s Painful Past

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