Samay Raina Unfazed By Backlash Over Deepika Padukone Joke On India’s Got Latent

Comedian Samay Raina, the creator of the online talent show India’s Got Latent, has become the center of controversy following a joke made about Deepika Padukone’s depression during the latest episode of the show. Despite facing significant criticism from social media users and mental health advocates, Raina appeared unfazed by the backlash. The comedian, known for his humorous and sometimes edgy content, posted a satirical message on Instagram, encouraging people to direct their outrage in a way that could benefit him financially.

Samay’s Satirical Response to Criticism

On Monday, Samay Raina responded to the controversy by sharing a Reddit notification that highlighted the outrage surrounding the joke. The post’s headline read, “Comedian’s joke on Deepika’s depression sparks outrage.” Raina took a humorous approach to the situation, writing on Instagram: “To everyone who is outraging on Twitter, one request: Could you please outrage in my YouTube comment section so I get some ad revenue from the traction, at least.” He also shared the link to the episode in question, further fueling the discussion and driving traffic to the video. His response seemed to downplay the seriousness of the situation and instead leaned into the media attention the controversy had generated.

The Joke and the Fallout

In the latest episode of India’s Got Latent, Samay Raina was joined by judges Tanmay Bhat, Raghu Ram, neurologist Dr. Sid Warrier, and Balraj Singh Ghai. During the episode, a contestant named Bunty Banerjee made a joke about Deepika Padukone’s recent experience with motherhood. The joke, which compared Padukone’s experience with depression after becoming a mother, drew laughs from both Samay and the other judges. Banerjee quipped, “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right. Great, now she knows what depression really looks like.”

While the panel’s laughter seemed to indicate they found the joke humorous, it was met with swift backlash from viewers and social media users. Critics argued that the joke trivialized depression, a serious mental health issue, and compared it to motherhood in an inappropriate and insensitive manner. One Reddit user commented, “People are finding it unfunny because it trivializes a common mental health condition and that too in a dumb way, comparing apples to oranges. It is punching down, unintelligently.” Many felt that making light of mental health issues in this manner could perpetuate harmful stereotypes and stigmas.

Online Reactions to the Judges’ Laughter

The judges’ reactions also attracted criticism, particularly Samay’s laughter. One commenter expressed frustration, saying, “As much hilarious the panel is at times, sometimes the panel has the most brain-dead takes like come on comedy ke naam pe kya kar rahe ho (what are you doing in the name of comedy).” Many people questioned the responsibility of comedians and judges in such shows to ensure that their humor doesn’t cross lines, especially when dealing with sensitive topics like mental health.

Broader Conversation on Comedy and Mental Health

This controversy sparked a wider conversation about the role of comedy in addressing serious topics like mental health. While some defended the joke as part of Samay’s comedic style, others felt it was a reflection of the casual way in which mental health struggles are often downplayed in popular culture. The backlash highlights the ongoing debate over where the line should be drawn when it comes to humor, particularly when it involves sensitive or personal issues.

Samay Raina’s Career and Content Style

Samay Raina, known for his sharp wit and offbeat humor, has often walked the fine line between edgy and controversial comedy. His show, India’s Got Latent, is an online platform where contestants showcase their talent, and the judges provide commentary, often with a humorous and critical edge. Samay’s unapologetic approach to comedy has earned him a loyal following, but also brought him under scrutiny at times. The latest controversy is just one example of how comedians and entertainers can sometimes find themselves at the center of public debate over the impact of their words and actions.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Samay appears to be standing by his style of humor. Whether the controversy will have a lasting impact on his career or simply add to the growing conversation about the boundaries of comedy remains to be seen. However, his response to the situation—turning it into a self-deprecating marketing opportunity—demonstrates his ability to use online outrage as a way to gain visibility, even amid criticism.