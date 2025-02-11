Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram


Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina found himself at the center of a social media storm after a controversial episode of India’s Got Latent went viral. The episode featured a crude sexual remark by Ranveer Allahbadia about an inappropriate hypothetical scenario, which drew widespread backlash and triggered outrage online.

Caught in the crossfire, Samay Raina—who was a co-panelist on the show—became a target for trolls and critics. The backlash was swift, with many accusing him of failing to react or speak up during the controversial moment.

Instagram Move Sparks Curiosity

In a surprising response to the controversy, Raina wiped out his entire Instagram following, leaving netizens puzzled. The only account he now follows is none other than Rakhi Sawant, a move that immediately caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Rakhi Sawant Comes to Samay’s Defense

Rakhi Sawant, known for her bold and outspoken nature, stepped in to defend Raina amidst the growing backlash. In an emotional video, she urged netizens to forgive the comedian and give him another chance.

“Samay is a good person. He got caught in a situation, and we all make mistakes. I request everyone to stop trolling him and forgive him,” Rakhi said.

Mixed Reactions Online

While some fans appreciated Rakhi’s gesture, others remained critical of Raina’s silence during the episode. Social media continues to be divided, with the hashtag #ForgiveSamay trending in some circles, while others demand accountability.

A Lesson in Caution for Content Creators
The incident serves as yet another reminder of how quickly online actions can spiral out of control. Both Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina are facing the consequences of a moment that many feel crossed the line, raising questions about the responsibility content creators have towards their audiences.

 

 

