Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

YouTuber Samay Raina, currently outside the country, has made a request to Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing. However, his request was denied by the Cyber Cell, which stated that he would need to appear in person to give his statement. Samay has been summoned to appear on February 18, as confirmed by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, to record his statement regarding the controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Got Latent Row | YouTuber Samay Raina requested Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement through video conferencing. Raina is outside the country right now and, therefore, made this request. Maharashtra Cyber Cell refused to grant any relief to him and said that he… — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Badshah Shouts ‘Free Samay Raina’

The controversy began following the comments made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina’s show, which led to a wave of public discussions. Amidst this, Samay Raina has gained notable support from various celebrities, including rapper Badshah. During a recent concert at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, Badshah openly showed his support for Raina by shouting, “Free Samay Raina,” at the end of his performance. The audience responded enthusiastically, and a video of this moment quickly went viral on social media. One user posted the video with the caption, “Ain’t no way Badshah said ‘Free Samay Raina’ at the end of the concert! LFG!!!”

Badshah, who has also been featured on India’s Got Latent, previously collaborated with Samay Raina on the music video for the track “Baawe,” along with rapper Raftaar. Raftaar, who had appeared in an episode of the reality show, also took to social media to reflect on how people often find satisfaction in the failure of successful individuals. While Raftaar did not directly address Samay Raina or Ranveer Allahbadia in his post, the timing and context of his message suggested it was a response to the ongoing controversy. Raftaar’s post noted, “People often enjoy seeing successful individuals fail,” and went on to ponder whether this behavior stems from a desire for justice or is more about easing personal insecurities.