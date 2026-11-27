Comedian Samay Raina has broken new record on YouTube, being the first person in the world to get over one million members on his channel. It comes as a significant milestone in his digital career, especially following the drama that took place after the cancellation of his comedy show, India’s Got Latent.

This feat was confirmed on November 18, according to YouTube. Raina, who has about 12.4 million subscribers on YouTube, has managed to build up a community of one million members, a feat which is a global first on YouTube channels.

Samay Raina Recalled Asking ChatGPT If India’s Got Latent Would Return

During the finale of the second season, Samay discussed the uncertainty that he felt during the attempt to bring the program back to life. According to the comedian, when talking to ChatGPT when he was in Canada, Samay asked the chatbot whether he would be able to restore India’s Got Latent some day.

According to the comedian, the response was: “It’s not clear at the moment.” Samay then asked ChatGPT to say “yes” because he really wanted this to happen. The story provided insight into the uncertainty that the comedian faced after the controversy started in 2025.

What Happened To India’s Got Latent?

The drama started way back in 2025, when guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial statement during one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent. The statement sparked off a storm of complaints and criticisms, leading to investigations by the police against the show and all the people involved in it. In fact, Samay also received harsh treatment for being the creator and host of the show.

After this turbulent period, Samay made a comeback with his stand-up special called ‘Still Alive’ and finally launched a second season of India’s Got Latent in 2026.

What Does Samay Raina’s One Million YouTube Members Record Mean?

This feat from Samay is unlike achieving one million subscribers. This is because YouTube channel memberships are subscription services where viewers pay for the content created in exchange for membership perks. The subscribers to a channel do not have to pay money, but membership involves paying money.

YouTube further pointed out the increase in the number of memberships in India. As per figures shared by the platform, over 1.2 million people in India bought one channel membership in June 2026. Year-over-year increase in membership income of Indian creators also stood above 25%.

It should be noted that YouTube did not disclose Samay’s earnings from one million memberships. One cannot calculate Samay’s total income based on the membership figures because there are factors like pricing and platform fees. From doubting whether his most controversial show will come back to becoming the first creator to cross one million YouTube channel members, this achievement is another milestone in his career.

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