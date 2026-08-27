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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina’s Felicitation By Devendra Fadnavis Sparks Reaction, Sunil Pal Says ‘Ghor Kalyug Aa Gaya Hai’

Samay Raina’s Felicitation By Devendra Fadnavis Sparks Reaction, Sunil Pal Says ‘Ghor Kalyug Aa Gaya Hai’

Comedian Samay Raina’s public appearance alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a cyber-awareness event has drawn a sharp reaction from fellow comedian Sunil Pal, who questioned the message the honour could send to young performers.

Samay Raina with Sunil Pal ( IMAGE: X)
Samay Raina with Sunil Pal ( IMAGE: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 20:20 IST

Samay Raina found himself back in the spotlight on Wednesday, August 26, when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated the comedian at a cyber-awareness event in Mumbai. The appearance quickly became a talking point online, with some social media users describing it as a sign of Raina’s return to the public spotlight following a turbulent period. The moment, however, did not sit well with comedian Sunil Pal, who responded to the development in a video shared on Thursday morning.

“Ghor kalyug aa gaya hai, ghor kalyug,” Pal said, before turning his attention to the controversy surrounding Raina’s show India’s Got Latent.

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Sunil Pal Questions Samay Raina’s Felicitation

Pal questioned why Raina was being honoured despite the controversy surrounding the show and its content. He also took a sarcastic dig at the development by reworking the famous tagline of an old soap advertisement. The comedian went on to criticise what he described as the use of abusive language on India’s Got Latent, claiming that both participants and panelists frequently used profanity.

His criticism then shifted towards the larger message he believes such recognition could send to aspiring comedians.

‘What Message Will Reach New Comedians?’

Pal argued that young performers could potentially interpret controversy and media attention as a route to success and recognition. He suggested that comedians might conclude that courting controversy, facing police action and subsequently returning to the spotlight could eventually lead to professional rewards. His comments come months after India’s Got Latent became embroiled in a major controversy over remarks made during an episode, triggering widespread criticism and legal scrutiny.

The controversy also led to Raina taking a step back from the public eye and cancelling shows. He later returned to performing, gradually rebuilding his presence through stand-up and online content.

For now, Samay Raina has not publicly responded to Sunil Pal’s latest remarks.

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Samay Raina’s Felicitation By Devendra Fadnavis Sparks Reaction, Sunil Pal Says ‘Ghor Kalyug Aa Gaya Hai’
Tags: Devendra Fadnavisindia's got latentsamay rainaSunil Pal

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Samay Raina’s Felicitation By Devendra Fadnavis Sparks Reaction, Sunil Pal Says ‘Ghor Kalyug Aa Gaya Hai’
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Samay Raina’s Felicitation By Devendra Fadnavis Sparks Reaction, Sunil Pal Says ‘Ghor Kalyug Aa Gaya Hai’
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