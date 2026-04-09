Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

Samay Raina has transformed from a stand-up comedian into a digital powerhouse, blending chess, observational comedy, and absolute chaos. Whether you are a “Supreme Leader” loyalist or a newcomer, these five videos represent the peak of his engagement and cultural impact. Samay Raina isn’t just a creator; he’s a community builder. From bringing Grandmasters like Viswanathan Anand to a gaming audience to selling out world tours, these videos showcase his evolution from a niche comedian to a global entertainer. Here’s Samay Raina’s top 5 most viewers videos to watch.

1. Samay Raina – STILL ALIVE (Full Special)

Views: 21M+ (and climbing rapidly)

This is Samay’s latest and perhaps most ambitious project. Released just recently, it has already skyrocketed to the top of his most-viewed list. It captures his raw, unfiltered comedic style, proving that despite his massive success in streaming and chess, his heart—and his sharpest edge—still belongs on the stand-up stage.

2. Printing Engineering | Standup Comedy by Samay Raina

Views: 11M+

The video that arguably put him on the mainstream map. In this classic set, Samay hilariously dissects his time as a Printing Engineering student. It’s relatable, self-deprecating, and features the iconic storytelling that made him a household name in the Indian comedy circuit.

3. FINALLY GOT MY COLLEGE DEGREE | SAMAY RAINA VLOG

Views: 7.3M+

Samay’s vlogs are less about “lifestyle” and more about the absurdity of his life. This particular vlog, where he finally receives his degree after years of jokes about his academic failure, feels like a full-circle moment for his long-time fans. It’s a mix of genuine sentiment and trademark sarcasm.

4. BHARWO KE KHILADI | Life is Unfair

Views: 5.2M+

This video captures the essence of Samay’s “Comedians on Board” era. Known for his “unfair” gaming tournaments where the rules change on a whim, Bharwo Ke Khiladi is a masterpiece of group chemistry. Watching fellow comedians suffer through his chaotic game design is peak entertainment.

5. I BECAME A ZOMATO DELIVERY BOY FOR A DAY

Views: 4.5M+

Showing his more experimental side, Samay went undercover as a delivery partner. The video balances humor with a rare look at the grind behind the service industry, all while keeping the audience engaged with his awkward and funny interactions with customers who occasionally recognize him.

ALSO READ: Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Sister-In-law, Muskan Nancy James? Accused Of Defamation After Shocking Domestic Violence Allegations Surface