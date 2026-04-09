Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

From bringing Grandmasters like Viswanathan Anand to a gaming audience to selling out world tours, these videos showcase his evolution from a niche comedian to a global entertainer. Here's Samay Raina's top 5 most viewers videos to watch.

Samay Raina (Photo: IG)
Samay Raina (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 9, 2026 13:23:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

Samay Raina has transformed from a stand-up comedian into a digital powerhouse, blending chess, observational comedy, and absolute chaos. Whether you are a “Supreme Leader” loyalist or a newcomer, these five videos represent the peak of his engagement and cultural impact. Samay Raina isn’t just a creator; he’s a community builder. From bringing Grandmasters like Viswanathan Anand to a gaming audience to selling out world tours, these videos showcase his evolution from a niche comedian to a global entertainer. Here’s Samay Raina’s top 5 most viewers videos to watch.

1. Samay Raina – STILL ALIVE (Full Special)

Views: 21M+ (and climbing rapidly)
This is Samay’s latest and perhaps most ambitious project. Released just recently, it has already skyrocketed to the top of his most-viewed list. It captures his raw, unfiltered comedic style, proving that despite his massive success in streaming and chess, his heart—and his sharpest edge—still belongs on the stand-up stage.

You Might Be Interested In

2. Printing Engineering | Standup Comedy by Samay Raina

Views: 11M+
The video that arguably put him on the mainstream map. In this classic set, Samay hilariously dissects his time as a Printing Engineering student. It’s relatable, self-deprecating, and features the iconic storytelling that made him a household name in the Indian comedy circuit.

3. FINALLY GOT MY COLLEGE DEGREE | SAMAY RAINA VLOG

Views: 7.3M+
Samay’s vlogs are less about “lifestyle” and more about the absurdity of his life. This particular vlog, where he finally receives his degree after years of jokes about his academic failure, feels like a full-circle moment for his long-time fans. It’s a mix of genuine sentiment and trademark sarcasm.

4. BHARWO KE KHILADI | Life is Unfair

Views: 5.2M+
This video captures the essence of Samay’s “Comedians on Board” era. Known for his “unfair” gaming tournaments where the rules change on a whim, Bharwo Ke Khiladi is a masterpiece of group chemistry. Watching fellow comedians suffer through his chaotic game design is peak entertainment.

5. I BECAME A ZOMATO DELIVERY BOY FOR A DAY

Views: 4.5M+
Showing his more experimental side, Samay went undercover as a delivery partner. The video balances humor with a rare look at the grind behind the service industry, all while keeping the audience engaged with his awkward and funny interactions with customers who occasionally recognize him.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Sister-In-law, Muskan Nancy James? Accused Of Defamation After Shocking Domestic Violence Allegations Surface

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 21 million viewsIGLsamay rainaSamay Raina new showStill Alive

RELATED News

Did Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey Just Surpass Ranbir Kapoor In IMDB Rankings? All About The TV Star Making Waves

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Sister-In-law, Muskan Nancy James? Accused Of Defamation After Shocking Domestic Violence Allegations Surface

Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral

LATEST NEWS

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

Kolkata Weather Update, IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants? | IPL Match Today

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

CRPF Recruitment 2026 Notification Released Check Eligibility, Salary and Key dates To Apply

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

What Is China’s Neck-Hanging Exercise? Bizarre Tree-Hanging Therapy For Neck Pain Goes Viral, Doctors Issue Warning

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: ‘The Ghost of Edgbaston?’ — Why David Miller’s Last-Over ‘Brainfade’ is Being Compared to Lance Klusener’s 1999 Run-Out Moment?

Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos
Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos
Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos
Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

QUICK LINKS