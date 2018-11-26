Sambhavna Seth photos: Bhojpuri and Bollywood sensation Sambhavna Seth is very active on Instagram and has uploaded her latest pictures. In the photo, we see Sambhavna travelling and is dressed in a casual T-shirt in a dark lower and jacket. The Bhojpuri diva is famous for her killer dance moves which make her rule the heart of her fans across the nation.

The performer is known for her item songs in Bollywood and Bhojpuri cinemas and kills everyone by her sizzling dance moves.

Sambhavna Seth photos: Bollywood item queen, Sambhavna Seth is all set to take away the breath of her fans with her latest photos on the photo-sharing platform– Instagram. The Internet sensation has about 187K followers on Instagram, which proves that she still conquers her fans heart.

In her recent uploads, the actor is seen at the airport, wearing a casual outfit. With a grey T-shirt and a dark lowers, the diva looks very natural in her appearance. Carrying a smart purse with a pair of casual sunglasses makes the hottie look more gorgeous.

Sambhavna Seth was also a contestant on the famous reality show Bigg Boss in 2008, where her outspoken personality was very well visible. The actor did her debut in a film Paagalpan but the movie tanked at the box office. After doing several movies, she then appeared in Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor starrer 36 China Town where she did a title track – Aashiqui Mein Teri, which gained a lot of popularity. From this song, the actor actually gained recognition and stardom. Compiling the actor’s work, she has done over 250 Bollywood songs and approximately 200 Bhojpuri films.

