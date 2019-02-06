Sambhavna Seth, who is a former Bigg Boss contestant and a very popular item girl in the Bhojpuri film industry has once again set the Internet on fire with her sexy and sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account! Have a look!

Bhojpuri item queen Sambhavna Seth’s Instagram photo in which she is dressed in an all-black avatar has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, the diva looks stunning as she poses in a black hoodie with black lowers and pink shoes! Sambhavna Seth is one of the most sensational dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry who has been entertaining us for more than a decade. She is also a former participant of popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Sambhavna Seth grabbed all headlines when she participated in the 3rd season of the show and was in news for her fights with Payal Rastogi and Raja Chaudhary. Sambhavna Seth has over 195,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and she keeps sharing her amazing and sexy photos, as well as videos in order t, keep treating her fans as well as updating them about her life! Sambhavna Seth has featured in a number of reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, BIG Memsaab, Dancing Queen, among many others.

Sambhavna Seth has featured in a number of item songs in Bhojpuri films and has worked with actors like Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More