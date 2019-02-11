Popular Bhojpuri item girl Sambhavna Seth's hit Bhojpuri item number Tajmahal Banwada Raja Baliya Me from superhit Bhojpuri film Saugandh has crossed 3 million views on YouTube. Her sexy dance moves have driven fans crazy!

Bhojpuri item girl and former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth’s popular Bhojpuri item song Tajmahal Banwada Raja Baliya Me from superhit Bhojpuri film Saugandh has crossed 3 million views on video-streaming app YouTube. The song, which has been filmed on Sambhavna Seth is one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs and has once again gone viral on the Internet! Tajmahal Banwada Raja Baliya Me has been voiced by Kalpna and the lyrics of the song have been given by Ashok Kumar Deep. The music video has been directed by Vishal Verma.

In the item song, Sambhavna Seth looks sizzling in a sexy pink and blue lehenga-choli as she shows her stunning dance moves and tempting latka-jhatkas. Sambhavna Seth is one of the best and the most sensational dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry who is best known for her item numbers in several Bhojpuri songs. Sambhavna Seth became a household name after she participated in the 3rd season of popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss where she garnered a lot of attention for her fights with several inmates on the show.

She has previously featured in many reality shows such as Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, among many others.

