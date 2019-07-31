Sambhavna Seth dance videos: Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavana Seth recently shared a sensuous video of hers. In the video, the hottie looks alluring and within a span of a few hours, the video has got more than 20,000 likes.

Sambhavna Seth dance videos: Bhojpuri sensation and Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth needs no introduction as her sensuous songs have done all the talking for her, Sambhavna is a Bhojpuri queen and with her sensuous dance moves, she has pleased her fans no end.

From the song Naa To Furr Se Chiraiya Ud Jaayi to Bichhua Kamina, this Bhojpuri actor has everything to make a song a big hit. Time and again, the Bhojpuri queen with her sexy songs has stolen many hearts, and again, she has come up to do the same with her new hot video which she shared on Instagram.

In the video, Sambhavana looks alluring in a black backless top with denims and lets her hair loose, no doubt the diva looks seductive. The video was so popular that within a couple of hours, it got more than 20,000 likes and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the video.

Here’s the post:

The hottie is not just an ace dancer but a diligent YouTuber. She has her own YouTube channel which has a massive fan following of 3,22,556 subscribers. No doubt the actor has carved her own space in the highly-competitive Bhojpuri film world. The stunner has performed more than 50 Bhojpuri songs and has added to it by winning many reality shows like Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

Sambhavna was also one of the judges in the reality show BIG Memsaab. Some of her famous songs which created a storm in the Bhojpuri film industry are Kora Le La Saiyan, Misir Ji Tu Ta Bada Thanda, Agra Ka Ghagra, Dada Re Dada Gada Ke Rui, Uthela Daradiya, Jawani Jwalamukhi, Jawani Siti Mare, Mari Khatiya Pe Jump, Uthela Daradiya and Dori Khul Gayeel.

