Bhojpuri dancing queen Sambhavna Seth's latest Instagram photo in which we see her welcoming Ganpati home and wishing her fans a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi has taken over the Internet. Dressed in a stunning white suit, Sambhavna Seth looks gorgeous in the whole festive mode as she poses for the camera.

Bhojpuri dancing queen Sambhavna Seth’s latest Instagram photo in which we see her welcoming Ganpati home and wishing her fans a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi has taken over the Internet. Dressed in a stunning white suit, Sambhavna Seth looks gorgeous in the whole festive mode as she poses for the camera. Sambhavna Seth is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry who is famous for her phenomenal dancing skills.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing platform YouTube. Sambhavna Seth grabbed all headlines when she participated in the 3rd season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Sambhavna Seth has more than 173,000 followers on her Instagram account and has a huge fan base across the country.

She has also participated in a number of reality shows such as Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Dancing Queen, among many others. She is one of the most phenomenal dancers of the Bhojpuri film industry and keeps treating her fans with amazing and adorable photos on Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More