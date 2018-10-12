Bhojpuri dancing diva Sambhavna Seth is currently in Dhanbad, Jharkhand where she will be performing on her sit dance numbers. On the special occasion of Navratri, Sambhavna Seth will be performing garba for her dance show in Dhanbad.

The Bhojpuri sensation has been sharing stunning photos from her dance performances in Dhanbad and the latest photos which she shared on her official Instagram account on Friday have been breaking the Internet.

In the photos, Sambhavna Seth is dressed in a stunning red and golden lehenga-choli and she has complemented her gorgeous look with a stunning pair of earrings. Sambhavna Seth is one of the best dancers in the industry and is most commonly known for her sexy dance performances in Bhojpuri films.

She has worked in several big-budget Bhojpuri films and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri item numbers. Sambhavna Seth is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who grabbed all headlines during her stint in the 3rd season of the controversial reality show.

She has also featured in many other popular reality shows and keeps sharing her stunning and pretty photos on her official Instagram account.

