With her sensational and sultry dance moves, Sambhavna Seth has emerged as the dancing queen of Bhojpuri film industry. Being an avid social media users, the diva never leaves an opportunity to stun everyone with her sizzling photos and this time is no different. In one of the latest photos posted on her official Instagram account, Sambhavna is making jaws drop with her glamorous avatar.

Donning an off-shoulder black bodycon dress styled with a shrug and nude heels, Sambhavna is flaunting her curvaceous figure in the photo. To raise the hotness quotient, the stunning lady has tied her hair in a high-ponytail which is accentuating her collar bones. With a hint of pink on her lips and glowing skin, the diva is looking too hot to handle and is making the fans go gaga over her sexy avatar.

As the photo continues to garner likes on Instagram, Sambhavna is receiving a lot of compliments for her incredible body transformation. With over 5K likes, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with positive comments. However, this is not the first time that Sambhavna has made heads turn with her glam avatar.

Have a look at some of Sambhavna Seth’s recent photos:

Having worked in 200 Bhojpuri films, the diva has also featured in Bollywood songs like 36 China Town’s Aashiqui Mein Teri. With this, the diva was also a participant in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 2.

