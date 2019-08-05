Sambhavna Seth hot work out session: Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth is all set to give major fitness goals by going on a keto diet and sweating hard in the gym. The diva recently shared her hot workout session in which she totally nails it.

Sambhavna Seth hot work out session: A coffee lover, keto diet freak and the Bhojpuri sensation who makes you shake your leg on her songs, yes! we are talking about Bhojpuri stunner Sambhavna Seth, her killer looks and curvaceous body makes her one of the most appealing and topmost item girls of Bhojpuri industry.

Her work is renowned, her dance moves are unconventional, her body makes people drool over her, but not just that she has a heart of gold because her fans know the love and care she has towards animals as it has showcased in her YouTube videos. Sambhavna has it all that a person always desire for. The beautiful lass is currently sweating hard in the gym, her hot work out session videos gives you a major fitness goal. The diva is currently on a keto diet which makes her reduce weight.

Sambhavna puts all she has when it comes to commitment be it in her career or making a fab body the diva is unstoppable and her better half Avinash Dwivedi act as a pillar in her life which guides her and supports her in every decision she makes. No doubt the diva knows where she wants to go and the sky is the only limit for her

On the professional front, the beautiful lass has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri songs like Naa To Furr Se Chiraiya Ud Jaayi, Bichhua Kamina, Pandit Ji Ka Beta Hai, Nimbua Nichodke, Tajmahal Banwada Baliya Me, Bichhua Kamina, Dori Khul Gayeel, Jawani Siti Mare.

