Sambhavna Seth Instagram photos: Famous 2008 Bigg Boss Halla Bol contestant Sambhavna Seth is known for her sexy dance moves and in order to stay connected with her fandoms, the hottie often posts on her official Instagram page. Just like other Bhojpuri divas-Shubhi Sharma, Rani Chatterjee, Sambhavna knows its important to keep her fans and followers updated. Here is an assortment of the hottie’s really classy yet sexy photos.

The hottie started her career into Bollywood with a film titled Paagalpan, though the film did not do quite well at the box office. Meanwhile, the diva was also one of the major controversial contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show-Bigg Boss. She hit many headlines for flirting with her co-contestant Rahul Mahajan. With as many as 195k followers Sambhavna Seth, the sensational beauty has become a social media diva. Also, besides Bhojpuri Cinema, the hottie was earlier seen as a vamp in TV soaps like Razia Sultan.

In the below post, the hottie is seen in shimmery pink lingerie, with which she tucked a black shirt. The black shirt and her expression added more class to the photo.

She also appeared in many reality shows and was the winner of Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl among other shows.

Interestingly, she was also the top judges of the reality show called BIG Memsaab. The hottie recently got hitched to Avinash Dwivedi on 14 July 2016.

