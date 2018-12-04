Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth has been killing it on photo-sharing app Instagram with her stunning photos! The sexy bombshell who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry has once again skipped many heartbeats with her sizzling photos.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth has been killing it on photo-sharing app Instagram with her stunning photos! The sexy bombshell who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry has once again skipped many heartbeats with her sizzling photos. In the new photo shared by Sambhavna Seth on her official Instagram account, the Bhojpuri beauty looks alluring as she is dressed in an orange short dress. Her low-key makeup is making her look prettier.

Sambhavna Seth is a phenomenal dancer and also a television host. Sambhavna Seth has also featured in films like Paagalpan, 36 China Town, Undertrial, among many others. Sambhavna Seth has also featured in many reality shows such as Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Dancing Queen, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, among many others. Sambhavna Seth participated in the 3rd season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and grabbed many headlines during her stint on the show.

Sambhavna Seth has 189,000 followers on her Instagram account and keeps treating fans with her sexy and stunning photos! She has featured in many Bhojpuri item songs which garnered millions of YouTube views and therefore she is called the Bhojpuri item queen as well. Here are some of Sambhavna’s sexy dance videos:

