Popularly known as the item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, Sambhavna Seth is a multi-talented star who is a model, actor, television host, reality show queen and much more. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri item songs such as Uthela Daradiya, Lehnga Upar Chadh Gail, Took Took Dekhe Mohe Dilwale, Darad Nahi Sahay, Nasha Nasha Ythata Lahariya, among many others. Sambhavna Seth has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films and has done over 300 Bhojpuri item songs and therefore she is known as the Bhojpuri dancing sensation and item girl.

Sambhavna Seth keeps sharing her hot photos on social media and especially on Instagram which has made her a social media sensation as well. In the latest post shared by Sambhavna Seth on her official Instagram account, we see Sambhavna Seth dressed in a stunning white, golden and red saree and she looks amazing in her desi Indian avatar. The photo has taken over the Internet and is being loved by her millions of fans.

Sambhavna Seth participated in the 3rd season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and grabbed many headlines with her stint on the show. She has a huge fan following across the country and keeps treating her fans with her stunning photos.

