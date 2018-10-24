Bhojpuri dancing diva Sambhavna Seth, who has recently won millions of hearts with her massive stage shows during Navratri, is not only a Bhojpuri item queen but is also a television actress, host and has participated in a number of reality shows.

Bhojpuri dancing diva Sambhavna Seth, who has recently won millions of hearts with her massive stage shows during Navratri, is not only a Bhojpuri item queen but is also a television actress, host and has participated in a number of reality shows. Not only this, but Sambhavna Seth is also becoming a social media star after she has been back to back sharing sexy and stunning photos from her shoots, movie sets and parties.

In the latest photo shared by the dancing sensation, Sambhavna Seth looks like a princess in a blue and golden gown. Her elegance and perfect hairdo is making her look stunning and straight out of a fairy tale. Sambhavna Seth is known for her sexy item numbers in Bhojpuri cinema and has featured in a number of special song and films in the Bhojpuri film industry.

She gained immense popularity after she participated in the 3rd season of the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss after which Sambhavna Seth became a household name. she will soon be seen performing in a special item number in Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey-starrer Sher Singh which is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri films of this year. She has been constantly sharing a glimpse of her sexy performance in the song.

