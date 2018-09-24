Former Bigg Boss contestant and the dancing queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, Sambhavna Seth is known for her breathtaking dance moves and her bold nature. Not only on the silver screen but Sambhavna Seth also manages to set the Internet on fire with her astonishing and breathtaking photos.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and the dancing queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, Sambhavna Seth is known for her breathtaking dance moves and her bold nature. Not only on the silver screen but Sambhavna Seth also manages to set the Internet on fire with her astonishing and breathtaking photos. In the recent photo shared by Sambhavna Seth, we see her posing with her husband Avinash Dwivedi. Dressed in an off-white casual top with back leggings, Sambhavna Seth looks stunning as she poses for the camera with her hubby.

Sambhavna Seth is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who is known for her sexy dance moves and latka-jhatkas which not only set the silver screen on fire but drive her millions of fans crazy!

Sambhavna Seth has also appeared in many reality shows such as Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, among others and she grabbed all headlines with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More