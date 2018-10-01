Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen wearing a stunning pink and golden saree has taken over the Internet. Her priceless smile and the sexy pink lip colour is what is making her look even more glamorous.

She is known for her upfront nature, sexy dance moves and acting skills

Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth’s latest Instagram photo in which she is seen wearing a stunning pink and golden saree has taken over the Internet. Her priceless smile and the sexy pink lip colour is what is making her look even more glamorous. Sambhavna Seth has recently been stealing millions of hearts with her sexy and sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her social media account. With over 177,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, Sambhavna Seth has now become a social media sensation.

Also known as the dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry, Sambhavna Seth has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and also won millions of hearts with her sexy dance performances in a number of Bhojpuri films. Sambhavna also participated in the 3rd season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and grabbed all headlines with her bold nature on the show.

She is known for her upfront nature, sexy dance moves and acting skills. Sambhavna Seth has a huge fan following across the country and has also participated in a number of reality shows. Her Instagram photos take social media by storm and the latest photo has definitely driven her fans crazy!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More