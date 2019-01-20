Sambhavna Seth sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell who rose to limelight after participating in Bigg Boss Halla Bol, once again set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in Tajmahal Banwada Baliya Me. The super hit song from the film Saugandh has crossed 2 million views on social media.

Sambhavna Seth sexy video: Popularly known as the sexy dancer in Bhojpuri industry, Sambhavna Seth is a perfect competition to all the famous Bhojpuri divas in the regional film industry. The stunning lady who participated in Dancing Queen, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi K and Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, is one of the bankable ladies of the industry. Although, Sambhavna failed to impress her Bollywood audience but she managed to win millions of hearts in the Bhojpuri industry with her unmissable talent.

Sambhavna Seth once again sets the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in 2018’s blockbuster song, Tajmahal Banwada Raja Baliya Me. The Internet sensation who made her fans fall in love with her more by entertaining them with yet another hit is also the popular Indian television beauty who came to limelight after she participated in Bigg Boss Halla Bol. Sambhavna Seth’s amazing performance in Kalpna’s song from the super hit movie, Saugandh. If you missed Seth’s latest item song Tajmahal Banwada Raja Baliya Me, watch the video that has crossed millions of views on social media:

Not just Tajmahal Banwada Raja Baliya Me, Sambhavna also impressed her fanbase by performing in Kalpana and Honey B’s Pahir Ke Pet Ke Niche Saari song from the movie, Lagal Raha BATASHA. Manoj Tiger, Aamrapali Dubey, Avinash Dubey, Anand Mohan and Prakash Jais starrer Bhojpuri movie was a blockbuster at the box office. Seth’s super hit song that was released on January 16, this year, has garnered over 147,785 views on YouTube.

