Sambhavna Seth top 5 Bhojpuri songs: Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth is really a blessing for Bhojpuri film industry, her talismanic moves with the perfect curvaceous body make her fans to drool over her again and gain. The diva with 3,22,556 subscribers on Youtube and 1,98000 subs on Instagram made her one of the most appealing actress and dancer of the Bhojpuri industry.

The actress debuted in the film industry with the film Paagalpan but unfortunately it didn’t work well on the box, her burning desire to be in the film industry made to switch her career path from to Bollywood to Bhojpuri film industry, though it was a bit tricky yet challenging decision for her, but with her passion to be in the glamour world opened a new door in her career and with more than 50 songs the diva has been counted as one of the topmost appealing and sexiest actress in Bhojpuri industry.

Some of her songs which like Dori Khul Gayeel, Je Pyar Nahi Kailas Jawani Mein, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and many more made her fans go crazy. The dancer aka actor has every quality which a Bhojpuri actress needed, from the curvy body to sultry dance moves she has it all and no one can beat this beauty nor her talent.

In 2016 Sambhavana got married to Avinash Dwivedi, and there love story began on the sets of a dance reality show which gave a beautiful ending into and transformed their friendship into a beautiful marriage. Sambhava with her bubbly, cheerful and caring nature became one of the most lovable YouTuber and her fans pour in love to her every YouTube video. other than her sexy dance the diva has one more talent that is she is a coffee lover and she makes the best coffee more than anyone can make, as it is quoted by her in one of her Youtube videos.

Check out her 5 hottest songs all the way from Bhojpuri industry

