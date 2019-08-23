Sambhavna Seth video: Bhojpuri sensation again ablaze the internet by sharing a hot photo of hers the diva looks fabulous in leopard print jacket and black jegging. No doubt the diva needs no PR agency to market her post as her fans are doing it for her, the photo within a couple of hours got 2000 likes and thousands of love comments by her fans.

Sambhavna Seth video: A coffee lover, an ace dancer and women with a golden heart Yes! she is none other than Bhojpuri stunner Sambhavna Seth, the diva as we all know for her sexy dance moves in Bhojpuri item songs and now she again stormed the internet with her recent photo in which she can be seen donning an animal print jacket with black jegging, the main highlight in the photo was her Gucci bag which costs around 1.5 lakh.

In the photo, the diva looks alluring and with her big size glares. Within a couple of hours, the photo garnered more than 3000 likes and thousands of lovable comments by her fans. A fan wrote: Hi I am from the United Kingdom and whenever I got time for myself I watch your vlogs, I really enjoy it, while another lauded her for being real in her vlogs and wrote: Sambhavna You are so real in Your vlogs.

No doubt the beauty knows the right trick to hook and please her fans by sharing hot videos and photos of hers, however, the diva has done some commendable work in Bhojpuri entertainment world and with that, she has been counted as one of the most appealing item girls in Bhojpuri cinemas.

Some of her songs hit the trending chart and got more than 40 million views, songs like Dori Khul Gayeel, Je Pyar Nahi Kailas Jawani Mein, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kora Le La Saiyan, Misir Ji Tu Ta Bada Thanda, Agra Ka Ghagra, Dada Re Dada Gada Ke Rui, Jawani Jwalamukhi, Jawani Siti Mare, Mari Khatiya Pe Jump and Uthela Daradiya are a big hit of all time.

