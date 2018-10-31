Bhojpuri star Sambhavna Seth's latest Instagram video in which she is seen dancing on a popular item number from her upcoming film Raja starring Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has taken over the Internet. In the video, we see Sambhavna Seth showing off her sexy latka-jhatkas and dancing and showing her steamy chemistry with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.

With the song, Sambhavna also announced that the trailer of the film titled Raja has released. In the item song, Sambhavna Seth looks sexy in a black skirt and pink top. Her sexy latka-jhatkas have driven fans crazy! Sambhavna Seth has featured in more than 250 Bhojpuri songs and films. She is also called the Bhojpuri item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry. The video has been breaking the Internet all thanks to Sambhavna Seth’s sexy moves.

She is one of the most popular dancers who has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films. Sambhavna Seth also participated in the 3rd season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and has hosted several television shows. She has also featured in a number of reality shows.

