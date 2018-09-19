Bhojpuri dancing queen Sambhavna Seth's recent Instagram video during the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, we see Sambhavna Seth worshipping the Ganpati idol and she looks beautiful as ever.

Bhojpuri dancing queen Sambhavna Seth’s recent Instagram video during the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, we see Sambhavna Seth worshipping the Ganpati idol and she looks beautiful as ever. Dressed in a stunning blue suit, Sambhavna Seth looks stunning as she carried the Ganpati idol with her family and friends.

Sambhavna Seth is not only one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry but is also a successful television actress who has featured in a number of television shows both reality and fictional. She also grabbed all headlines with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss back in 2008.

Sambhavna Seth is known for her outspoken nature and bold personality. With over 175,000 followers on her Instagram account, Sambhavna Seth is one of the most loved celebs on social media and her photos and videos take social media by storm all thanks to her stunning and charming looks.

