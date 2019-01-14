Sambhavna Seth sexy photos: From being an item girl in the songs to participating the second season of Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss, Sambhavna Seth is one of the best-known personalities of Bhojpuri movies. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of her latest item song, Naa To Phurr Se Chiraiya Udd Jaai.

Sambhavna Seth sexy photos: From being an item girl in the songs to participating the second season of Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss which was then hosted by Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi. The stunning diva who is now one of the known personalities in the Bhojpuri industry. Well not just that, the talented diva has hosted shows and been a YouTube vlogger. She won millions of hearts by her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri as well as Bollywood songs like Welcome Back.

Her latest one to add to the list of superhit is Naa To Phurr Se Chiraiya Udd Jaai from first Bhojpuri web series. The web series titled Hero Verrdiwala will go on air on Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji on January 16 will star Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Mahesh Pandey, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Sanjay Pandey and Ritu Singh. Well, the first ever track of the series was released today i.e. January 14 which has already garnered praises and love. The song Naa To Phurr Se Chiraiya Udd Jaai featuring Sambhavna Seth and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has set the Internet on fire.

In a white lehenga choli, Sambhavna simply made her fans go gaga with her sexy latkas and jhatkas in the song. While Dinesh Lal Yadav as always is looking dashing in a black shirt and trousers. If you missed the first glimpse of her upcoming item number, here’s the sneak peek of it:

Also, watch the unmissable video of Naa To Phurr Se Chiraiya Udd Jaai:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More