Sambhavna Seth’s monsoon looks: It’s monsoon and for celebs, it is the best time to showcase all the pop colour dresses to there fans, and here’s what Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth is doing, the diva recently shared a monsoon look in which she was looking smoking hot. The diva as we all know, known for her fashion sense which makes her stand out from the crowd and this time she again proved she has mastered in fashion.

Sambhavna shared a photo of her’s, in which she can be seen donning a body-hugging one-piece black dress with chunky red shoes and completed her look with a printed shrug, her overall look is perfect for a day event, but the main highlight was her Gucci bag which may cost around 2 lakhs. No doubt diva slays in this look, within a couple of hours the photo got more than 3500 likes and thousands of lovable comments. A fan wrote: I wish I was as strong as you mam while others praise her beauty and wrote: lovely.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, Sambhavna has worked in more than 60 Bhojpuri songs and all were a big hit, songs like Dori Khul Gayeel, Je Pyar Nahi Kailas Jawani Mein, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kora Le La Saiyan, Misir Ji Tu Ta Bada Thanda, Agra Ka Ghagra, Dada Re Dada Gada Ke Rui, Jawani Jwalamukhi, Jawani Siti Mare, Mari Khatiya Pe Jump and Uthela Daradiya has garnered more than 50 million views. No doubt that’s a big number and hence with this it is proved that the stunner is a megastar in Bhojpuri cinema, the diva also participated in big boss season 2 in which she was very much lauded for her outspoken nature.

