Bhojpuri dancing queen Sambhavna Seth and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh’s latest Instagram photo has raised a lot of curiosity among viewers for their upcoming item song in Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey starrer Bhojpuri film Sher Singh which is one of the most anticipated films of this year. In the photo, we see Sambhavna Seth dressed in a sexy hot pink top and she is twinning with the one and only Pawan Singh who is also wearing a pink shirt.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Sambhavna Seth wrote that she shot an amazing song with her good friend Pawan Singh and that she loves her job. Sambhavna Seth is one of the best item girl and dancer in Bhojpuri film industry and her videos go viral in no time and garner millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube.

The photo has set the Internet on fire and millions of fans can’t wait to see them together on the big screen. Sambhavna Seth also participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2008 and has also worked in a few Bollywood films. Her sexy latka-jhatkas drive fans crazy.

