Sambhavna Seth's top 5 Rakhi looks: Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth is all set for her Rakhi day, and here are her top 10 Indian attire look which will help you to look more fab in your Rakhi festival.

Sambhavna Seth’s top 10 Rakhi looks: A coffee lover, A keto diet freak, A pet lover, candy’s mom( her pet) and altogether an ace Bhojpuri dancer which will make you to shake your legs on her songs, Yes! you guessed it right, Bhojpuri unbeatable item dancer and a sensation Sambhavna Seth. The diva time and gain stormed the internet with her desi and pardesi looks.

This time the stunner of Bhojpuri film industry came up with a new idea to make you look fab on this rakhi eve, as we all know Sambhavna has a unique fashion sense and needs no stylist for any occasions as her own is best in every way, and when it comes to festivals the beautiful lass tries to wear Indian bright colour attire, as it makes her stand out from the crowd and for this Rakhi festival the stunner is all set to create a new fashion statement, from mehndi to make up she has shopped it all.

But before moving onto Sambhavna top 10 looks, lets know about her journey in Indian cinema and how she got that fabulous fashion sense, the stunner debuted in Bollywood from the film Paagalpan, but unfortunately the movie didn’t perform well at the box office, but her passion to be in the entertainment industry didn’t let her quit and as all say, Success comes to those who take chances and that’s what Sambhavna did and took a bold yet challenging step to enter into Bhojpuri film world which eventually became a successful decision for her.

Till now the diva has performed in more than 50 Bhojpuri songs which are all big hit, her each song has crossed a million views, with lots of lovable comments from her fans. Some of her songs like Dori Khul Gayeel, Je Pyar Nahi Kailas Jawani Mein, Maine Dil Tujhko Diyaare still are on the trending chart.

So, all the way from Sambhavna’s wardrobe, here are top 10 Indian attire which will definitely be going to help you to dress fabulously on this Rakhi eve.

Check out the photos here:

