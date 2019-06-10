Sameera Reddy pregnancy shoot: Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second baby, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos from her pregnancy shoot in Goa. Take a look at these beautiful pictures inside.

Sameera Reddy pregnancy shoot: Actor Sameera Reddy who is popularly known for her Hindi debut film Maine Dil Tujhko Kyun Diya opposite Sanjay Dutt is expecting her second child and recently took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her pregnancy shoot in Goa. The diva looks beautiful in the said pictures as she poses for the camera in a series of bikini and monokinis.

The reason for her uploading this picture is to answer trolls who are body-shaming her online. She captioned one of her pictures as- her soul was too deep to explore by those who always swam in the shallow end. This is my answer to anyone who feels uncomfortable with me enjoying my pregnant belly with the hashtag #liveandletlive.

However, many of her fans supported her and wrote beautiful captions to her post, one such captioned which garnered thousand plus likes was- Inner light always intimidates the ones who are used to the darkness. Keep that light shining, Sameera.

Sameera Reddy first appeared in a music video in 1997 and then made her debut into the Telugu industry with Narasimhudu in 2005. Prior to this she has worked in four back to back Hindi films but was only known for her film Maine Dil Tujko Diya.

Some of her other movies are- Musafir, Jai Chiranjeeva, No entry, Taxi Number 9211, Ashok, Naksha, Migration, Fool and Final, Bajrang The Heman, Vedi, De Dana Dan, One Two Three, Race and many more. She was last seen in Varadhanayaka in 2013 and since then she has not made her Bollywood or Tollywood comeback.

