He is a very popular face on television thanks to hosting the IPL and now Samir Kochhar is making waves with his role on the hit web series Sacred Games. The anchor-cum-actor is now making his debut in Tamil films and in this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, spills the beans on the new film, his career and more.

NewsX: Why did you choose to do this Tamil film? What attracted you to the script?

Samir Kochhar: Sometimes I think projects choose you rather than you choosing them. I’ve always liked to experiment, challenge myself whenever I’m given the opportunity. So one such opportunity came knocking on my door which would have me travel to the southern quarters and do what I love doing most – act! I chose to do it because I really liked the sensibilities of the makers of the film. Adho Andho Paravai Pola is a very nicely balanced film when it comes to being commercial and has an indie vibe to it too. I loved the fact that it was a new space that they wanted to explore and liked very much their approach and effort of storytelling.

NewsX: What is your role like in this film?

Samir Kochhar: Pratab is the name of my character in the film. A businessman with contacts at all levels of police and government. A very practical man with a burning desire to find a near and dear one during the course of the film. He goes to any length to pull off the mission he’s on which might even end up causing him harm.

NewsX: How was it working in Sacred Games?

Samir Kochhar: Working and being part of Sacred Games was just a phenomenal experience. Never did I or the entire team ever imagine that it would get this kind of a response. Working with a fab director like Vikramaditya Motwane, sharing screen space with fine actors like Nawaz bhai, Saif and Radhika truly made the shooting process very enjoyable. Can’t wait to get back on the sets with the team again for another banging season with hopefully lots more for Markand to do. (Smiles)

NewsX: Are you planning to do more web series?

Samir Kochhar: Hell yeah I’m loving the web space. However, as I say that I’m also very fortunate to have been involved with all mediums like films, tv, sport and various non-fiction shows that I’ve also really loved doing and will continue to do so.

NewsX: From TV anchoring to films, how has the change been?

Samir Kochhar: There never was a change actually. I started off doing them both together from my days in Delhi where one would be on stage acting and also doing events as an anchor too. Think over the years I’ve conditioned my mind to get into different modes on camera. Anchoring as a medium requires you to address many people at the same time whereas being an actor needs you to play a character with all his subtleties and nuances. As I said earlier, blessed to have them both in my life.

NewsX: What next for you?

Samir Kochhar: Two south films, another season of Sacred Games and I am very excited about a year-end release of a movie I did called Humme Tumse Pyaar Kitna. Events keep me travelling as well. More importantly, I want to spend loads and loads of time with the family. Holidays are a big must for me; once in every two months even if it’s for a quick 4-5 days. I want to pursue passion projects.

