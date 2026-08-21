Sana Khan B’Day Spl: Maulana Anas Once Called Her ‘Behen’, Later Married Her — How Heartbreak And Faith Changed Her Life

Sana Khan B’Day Spl: Sana Khan’s life has changed drastically from what she was like when she appeared in the limelight through her career in the entertainment business. Known for her glamour, assertiveness, and participation in Bigg Boss 6, Sana chose to leave the world of entertainment at its peak.

This period around 2020 proved to be a turning point for Sana Khan as the heartbreak she suffered along with the decision to leave entertainment was succeeded by her dedication towards her religion. Hardly a month had passed since she left entertainment until she tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad in a personal wedding ceremony in Surat. There is an interesting aspect to their love story as well because, long before he became her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed had called Sana “Baji” which refers to elder sister.

Sana Khan’s Glamorous Life Before Her Transformation

Sana has been active in the entertainment industry for several years before deciding to step out of it. She has performed in movies, TV shows, and even commercials, but it was only after Bigg Boss 6 that her fame really took off. Later on, she starred in Bollywood films like Jai Ho by Salman Khan and Wajah Tum Ho. However, behind all the glamour, Sana’s priorities were shifting.

Sana Khan’s Heartbreak With Melvin Louis

Sana had previously been dating choreographer Melvin Louis. It was in February 2020 that she revealed to the world her breakup from him and accused him of having cheated on her. While talking about her breakup at that time, Sana revealed that she had loved him very much and that what had transpired had “shaken” her.

However, while their breakup proved to be messy, it would have been wrong to say that it was just heartbreak that had changed Sana so drastically. Later that year, Sana took a decision that would alter her entire life.

Why Did Sana Khan Quit Showbiz?

In October of 2020, Sana declared that she was retiring from the world of entertainment. In explaining this choice, she stated that she wanted to devote her life to helping people and taking the road of her religion. This announcement shocked many people since Sana was not just taking a break from being an actress but was consciously stepping out of the world of showbiz where she spent many years.

Sana is not buying into claims that her husband, Anas, forced or “brainwashed” her into this change in life. Commenting on her transformation, Sana has stated that she herself wanted it and described it as follows: “I wanted peace.”

When Maulana Anas Called Sana Khan ‘Baji’

The most unexpected part in the life history of Sana and Anas comes from Anas. As he tells the story, he first met Sana in 2017 and called her “Baji”. The Urdu word literally means elder sister but can be used as a term of respect when addressing a woman.

According to Anas, he never expected then that Sana would become his wife one day. In the stories about his interview, it was said that they met for the first time in Mecca, where Sana had been introduced to Anas as an Islamic scholar. Their acquaintance obviously didn’t happen suddenly. As Sana said in her statements, she had prayed for many years for such a husband.

Sana Khan And Anas’ Secret Wedding

However, not long after she had made this announcement, Sana married Anas in November 2020. It was a highly private affair. Recently, Sana said that when the marriage took place, there were very few people, including her parents, who knew the groom’s identity. She maintained the secret of her husband’s name even to her mehendi artist.

The couple now have two sons, Sayed Tariq Jamil and Sayed Hasan Jamil. However, years later, despite leaving her career in films, Sana has still stood by her surprising decision. Thus, it would be fair to say that her story is far from that of a glamorous actress who had heartbreak and then got married. It was a time where everything about her life was changing rapidly.

Moreover, there would be nothing better to express how unpredictably her life had turned out than the fact that the man she had addressed as “Baji” had turned out to be her husband.

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