Heartbreaks are never easy. The situation gets even more complicated when your partner has cheated on you. Popular television actor Sana Khan is experiencing the same trauma but she isn’t among the ones to hush the matter down. In a series of shared screenshots, posts and interviews, Sana Khan has accused her ex-boyfriend and choreographer Melvin Louis of cheating on her with multiple women. In a recent LIVE interaction with her fans on Instagram, Sana also became teary-eyed while speaking about the entire matter.
In the video, Sana Khan revealed at length that about her past relationship with Melvin Louis. Along with cheating claims, Sana has said that Melvin impregnated a young girl, flirted with many students and took money from girls. After the LIVE video, Sana shared on her Instagram story that the tears were not for him but the humiliation she went through because of him.
Along with many such screenshots, Sana Khan has also been captioning her latest photos with indirect hard-hitting quotes. The caption on her latest post reads that Honesty is an expensive gift and one shouldn’t expect it from cheap people. Earlier, Sana Khan had mentioned in an explosive post that Melvin Louis is a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar. She had to take a stand for herself because nobody else will.
Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 20, 2020 preview: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra re-enter Bigg Boss house with their prospective matches
View this post on Instagram
This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately I didn’t get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will 🙂 He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this 🙌🏼 Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you 🤮 Upbringing matters a lot 👊🏼 He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople
Also Read: Kundali Bhagya 20 February 2020 preview: Karan saves Preeta from goons, Sherlyn and Mahira fear to get exposed
Melvin Louis, on the other hand, is yet to break his silence over the accusations. The choreographer had earlier shared a cryptic video where he could be seen wrapping kite thread on his palm. He can also be seen wearing a t-shirt which says Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi.
Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 20, 2020 spoiler alert: Naira and Kartik to blacken Luv and Kush’s faces