Sana Khan has accused her ex-boyfriend and dance choreographer Melvin Louis of cheating on her, impregnating a young girl, flirting with his students and taking money from girls. While speaking about their breakup on a LIVE video, Sana Khan also got emotional.

Heartbreaks are never easy. The situation gets even more complicated when your partner has cheated on you. Popular television actor Sana Khan is experiencing the same trauma but she isn’t among the ones to hush the matter down. In a series of shared screenshots, posts and interviews, Sana Khan has accused her ex-boyfriend and choreographer Melvin Louis of cheating on her with multiple women. In a recent LIVE interaction with her fans on Instagram, Sana also became teary-eyed while speaking about the entire matter.

In the video, Sana Khan revealed at length that about her past relationship with Melvin Louis. Along with cheating claims, Sana has said that Melvin impregnated a young girl, flirted with many students and took money from girls. After the LIVE video, Sana shared on her Instagram story that the tears were not for him but the humiliation she went through because of him.

Along with many such screenshots, Sana Khan has also been captioning her latest photos with indirect hard-hitting quotes. The caption on her latest post reads that Honesty is an expensive gift and one shouldn’t expect it from cheap people. Earlier, Sana Khan had mentioned in an explosive post that Melvin Louis is a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar. She had to take a stand for herself because nobody else will.

Melvin Louis, on the other hand, is yet to break his silence over the accusations. The choreographer had earlier shared a cryptic video where he could be seen wrapping kite thread on his palm. He can also be seen wearing a t-shirt which says Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi.

