Internet sensation Sana Khan redefines the glam game with her stylish outfits and breathtaking looks. The hardworking has worked day and night in order to flourish her skills well on-screen. The glam doll’s smile is the most adorable thing as many of her fans go crazy when she smiles. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest picture. In the photo, she is looking alluring dressed in a formal outfit. Sana has completed her looks by wearing sports shoes and has kept her hair, straight. The actor is looking flamboyant, posing in a stylish way.

The Internet sensation has a huge fan following of about 1.6 million followers on Instagram and masters the talent of leaving her fans awe-struck with her hot and sexy photos. Currently, the diva seems to enjoy her time to the fullest in Abu Dhabi. The actor majorly came into limelight after appearing in Salman Khan’s famous show Bigg Boss season 6 and since then continues to visit the Bigg Boss house for various tasks. Sana Khan commenced with her film career in the year 2005 with the Hindi movie–Yehi Hai High Society and since then has been appearing in hit films like–Halla Bol, Kool…Sakkath Hot Maga, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Wajah Tum Ho and many more.

The hardworking actor has not left any stone unturned and has featured in various commercials, south Indian films and dance performance s.As per reports, till now the actor has worked in more than 50 ad films and featured in 14 films across 5 languages.

