Sana Khan is in no mood to spare her ex-boyfriend and choreographer Melvin Louis of his alleged wrongdoings. The actress has now shared a memorable post from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's film Jab We Met.

Sana Khan is not amongst the ones to stay silent when faced with injustice and wrongdoings. Despite being heartbroken, the actress continues to expose her ex-boyfriend and choreographer Melvin Louis. She claims that Melvin not only lied to her, cheated on her but also exploited many young girls by taking money from them. Furthermore, Sana has also said that Melvin impregnated a young girl.

As she continues to put a brave front on and off social media, she doesn’t hold back from taunting Melvin indirectly with her image captions and videos. A few hours ago, Sana shared a memorable scene from Jab We Met in which Kareena as Geet can be seen abusing her ex-boyfriend Anshuman over the phone.

Her fans and followers were smart enough to understand that the post is directed towards none other than Melvin Louis and said that she should say all of this to him directly. Meanwhile, another social media user expressed that Sana shouldn’t give him a sense of relief that she is still thinking about him.

Also Read: Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava get hand and feet clay impressions of their daughter Mehr, say will forever stay as most cherished memory

Earlier, Sana had captioned one of her social media posts with the quote that one shouldn’t show her attitude because her blocklist is bigger than his/her friendlist. Her another social media post read that Melvin messed up with the wrong girl this time. In a recent interview with an entertainment daily, Sana Khan also hinted that she is currently collecting evidences against Melvin Louis and when she comes out with it, everyone will be shocked.

Also Read: Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna is all set for her Holi shoot in white lehenga choli

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla says it’s a case of sour grapes on criticism of Bigg Boss 13 being biased

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App