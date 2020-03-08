Melvin Louis and Sana Khan's love story came to an end! however serious allegations have been made by Khan on Louis, that he molested small girls. Meanwhile, Louis denied all the claims and said, don't need a character certificate from her as these are all bizarre allegations and holds no truth.

Melvin Louis, Sana Khan: After break up with choreographer Melvin Louis, actor Sana Khan made some shocking revelations about her relationship with an ex-boyfriend. In the latest interview given to a web portal, Khan claimed that she was in a toxic relationship, as Louis lied about everything. However, clearing these allegations, Louis in his upcoming interview said, these are all bizarre allegations and he doesn’t need a character certificate from her.

Louis further added, he is upset to those who believed her without knowing the truth, the whole industry knows how he is a person. However, talking about Sana’s allegations she said, initially when the two were dating many people came up to her and gave a red flag warned her about Louis, that he is womanizer, but she was madly in love with him and ignored all gossips.

Sana further added and said, he made a small girl pregnant and drugged her for work. Asking about if she is planning to take any legal action against him, to which she said, It depends on how much he provoke her, she knows the laws and she might take legal action as Louis leaked her recordings in public.

Various girls got in touch with her who have had gone through the same ordeal by him, are ok to speak out publically. Sana added. Meanwhile, she is getting support on social media and now she is all set to get back to work, soon she will be seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops.

Sana Khan Interview:

