Sana Khan was seen crying, after seeing herself in the poster of Neeraj Pandey's latest web series Special Ops,

At a recent press conference for the promotion of the Neeraj Pandey directed Hotstar special series Special Ops, Sana Khan broke into tears while answering a media question as she was overwhelmed to be featured in a Neeraj Pandey project and couldn’t contain herself while explaining how she felt seeing herself in the poster.

The actor broke into tears while thanking the director and in disbelief after seeing herself being featured on the poster of the Web series.

Special ops is a political thriller like Neeraj Pandey’s previous works and will revolve around the long-running investigation of the 2001 Parliament attacks that shook the nation, the series features Krishna Kumar Menon in the lead as Senior Analyst and Logistic Head at Research and Analysis Wing. Special Ops will bring together the actor-director combo of Kk Menon and Neeraj Pandey after their critically successful film Baby.

Sana Khan has been going through an emotional turmoil, breaking up with her long time boyfriend Melvin Louis, who was supposedly cheating on her for over a year, and her fans suspect her emotional breakdown at the press conference might have something to do with it.

The actor made her breakup public with an interview with Bombay Times and an Instagram post where she wrote about how she was shattered upon knowing her boyfriend was cheating on her with multiple girls, one of whom happens to be her long known acquaintance, Sana wrote she believed in the relationship and the unfortunate betrayal came out of nowhere.

The video of the actor’s public breakdown was posted by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. Sana Khan was last seen in Toilet Ek Prem Khatha and since then has been in the news more for her personal life than professional life.

The trailer for the Hotstar special series is out and features Sana for a brief moment, which has made her character in series all the more enigmatic as neither the trailer nor the press conference revealed much about her character, however, it will most likely be a substantial role judging from the actor’s emotional attachment to the project and Neeraj Pandey’s track record of writing greatly fleshed-out female characters like Shabana in Naam Shabana and Priya Chavan in Special 26.

Special Ops is due to release on 17th March 2020, on Hotstar.

