Television queen Sana Khan who is dating choreographer Melvin Louis was seen dancing on famous Bollywood track Mohe rang laga de re. In her Instagram post, the former Bigg Boss finalist with her co-dancer was seen grooving on Mohe rang laga de re song. The famous actress has credited her lover and boyfriend celebrity choreographer Melvin Louis for teaching golden moves to her. The actor didn’t stop there, she thanked her boyfriend Melvin Louis for his camera shooting capabilities after song shoot.

The song Mohe rang laga de re is a famous B-town song from 2013 blockbuster Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela movie starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The song was sung by Aditi Paul, Shail Hada.

The famous actor is dating choreographer Melvin Louis for a long time. The two have confirmed their relationship and even the Tamil diva has said that she is serious about the relationship. The couple has shared candid pictures on social media accounts. Thus we are waiting for the couple to tie the knot as early as possible.

The diva had earlier announced that she will dance with boyfriend Melvin Louis in dance reality show Nach Baliye. Nach Baliye will soon be returning with a new season. The former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan and her choreographer boyfriend Melvin Louis has also been approached for the show.

The Wajah Tum Ho actor was also spotted at various awards where Louis was being honoured. She has even cheered the loudest for him during the award ceremonies.

Sana Khan participated in Bigg Boss 6 and became the third finalist. Later, she was seen in other reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has acted in various Bollywood movies like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho. The actor has also acted in various Tamil movies.

Melvin Louis is a well-known celebrity choreographer and rose to fame with reality show Dance India Dance. He often posts dance videos with celebs including Zareen Khan, Harleen Sethi and other B-town actresses.

