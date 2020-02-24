Television actor Sana Khan, who was recently making headlines for her breakup and leaked chats with Melvis Louis, recently shared a video with a strong message. In the video, Sana can be seen with two friends which showcases a glimpse of domestic violence. Talking about the story, Sana’s boyfriend is seen pushing her after an argument. Another guy (who happens to be her friend) slaps her boyfriend.

Post to which, Sana is seen taking her boyfriend’s side and slaps her friend to take revenge. After some time, her boyfriend again slaps her and Sana’s friend again comes to her rescue. In the end, finally, Sana takes her friend’s side and walks away slapping her own boyfriend, Moreover, Sana also captioned the video saying that never tolerates a toxic relationship.

Not just this, she also revealed the importance of best friends. Talking about her personal relationship, she recently had an ugly breakup with choreographer and dancer Melvin Louis as he cheated on her. While giving an interview, she also revealed that she loved from all her heart and was very disturbed when she got to know the truth.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ahead of Jasleen Matharu’s decision of marrying Paras Chhabra, Anup Jalota raises objection, heads to meets her father

On the work front, Sana Khan has acted in 14 films in five languages and has also appeared in more than 50 commercials. Moreover, she also participated in Bigg Boss and was among the finalists. Sana Khan was last seen in Tom, Dick and Harry 2 with Sharman Joshi and Amyra Dastur.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App