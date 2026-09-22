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Home > Entertainment News > Sana Saeed Birthday SPL: Where Is Little Anjali From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Now? Her Life, Career And More

Sana Saeed Birthday SPL: Where Is Little Anjali From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Now? Her Life, Career And More

Sana Saeed, best known as little Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turns 38 on September 22. Here's a look at her films, television career and life in Los Angeles.

Sana Saeed (Image: Instagram)
Sana Saeed (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 06:37 IST

Sana Saeed Birthday SPL: Sana Saeed, the actress popularly known for playing the character of little Anjali in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 38 years old on September 22. Over two decades since she made her debut as the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the blockbuster of 1998, Sana has come a long way as an actress, from being an actor in Bollywood to making a complete turnaround by moving to Los Angeles.

While Sana is best remembered for her child performance in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she also featured in several movies and TV programs before making a comeback into the world of cinema as an adult in the movie Student of the Year.

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Sana Saeed As Little Anjali In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Sana began her career as an actress in 1998 in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai directed by Karan Johar, where she portrayed the character of Anjali Khanna, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul and Rani Mukherjee’s Tina. Sana was said to have been chosen out of 200 kids for this role, and she received ample recognition for the role as well. This movie became a significant part of her childhood, but she once mentioned that otherwise her childhood was fairly normal.

In a conversation in 2012, she shared that she enjoyed normal schooling since her parents were always very concerned about her education and saw to it that she did not miss her classes for the sake of acting.

Sana Saeed’s Films And Television Career After Anjali

Post-Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sana played the role of a child artist in Badal and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega in 2000. However, after that, Sana went into hiatus from Bollywood and devoted time towards studies. She made her acting comeback in Student of the Year, which was directed by Karan Johar, where she played the role of Tanya Israni with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Sana also participated in television and reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Nach Baliye 7, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Where Is Sana Saeed Now?

Sana has relocated from Mumbai to Los Angeles permanently in 2021 since previously she had visited the USA to learn about acting and filmmaking. She has been engaging in creative endeavours in the US ever since, and she now owns a production company in the United States along with her husband, Csaba Wagner, as per a July 2026 report.

Thus, it can be said that her career profile shows her transition from an actor to a person involved in both acting and filmmaking.

Sana Saeed’s Life Beyond Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Although the character of Little Anjali has been what Sana has always been known for, her journey since then has gone far beyond just that one movie in 1998. In 2026, she also opened up about her struggle with bulimia for six years before moving on to recovery that took another four years. The factors behind such an eating disorder and body image pressure have also been mentioned.

Now, Sana is settled in Los Angeles and is following up with both her careers as an actor and filmmaker. For all those people who remember her from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sana provides us a glimpse of how this famous child-star character turned into her career in the future.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra To Diljit Dosanjh: Could You Have Guessed These Superstars From Their Early Pictures?

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Sana Saeed Birthday SPL: Where Is Little Anjali From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Now? Her Life, Career And More

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Sana Saeed Birthday SPL: Where Is Little Anjali From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Now? Her Life, Career And More

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Sana Saeed Birthday SPL: Where Is Little Anjali From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Now? Her Life, Career And More
Sana Saeed Birthday SPL: Where Is Little Anjali From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Now? Her Life, Career And More
Sana Saeed Birthday SPL: Where Is Little Anjali From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Now? Her Life, Career And More
Sana Saeed Birthday SPL: Where Is Little Anjali From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Now? Her Life, Career And More
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