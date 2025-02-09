Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

A forgotten love story has found new life—Sanam Teri Kasam has defied all odds to become a box office sensation with its re-release. Once a struggling film, it now outshines even Hollywood re-releases, proving the power of enduring fandom.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam has made an unexpected mark at the box office with its re-release. Initially struggling during its original theatrical run, the film has now emerged as a surprise hit, leading the charts in its second outing despite stiff competition from other re-releases, including Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Box Office Performance: A Stunning Turnaround

The film, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, returned to the big screen on February 7 with almost no promotional build-up. Yet, against all odds, it managed to capture audience attention, defying expectations and topping the box office on Friday.

In just two days, Sanam Teri Kasam has surpassed its original lifetime earnings. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a 15% increase in collections on its second day, February 8, bringing in an estimated ₹5 crore.

On its re-release opening day, Friday, the film stunned industry analysts by collecting over ₹4.25 crore—more than three times its first-day earnings in 2016. This impressive turnaround has resulted in a total collection of ₹9.50 crore (net) within 48 hours, already surpassing its original lifetime domestic collection of ₹9 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Reason For Success

With positive audience reception, industry sources expect another jump in earnings on Sunday, potentially pushing the opening weekend collection to around ₹15 crore.

Despite being considered a box office disappointment during its initial release, Sanam Teri Kasam has gained a dedicated fan following over the years, largely due to its popularity on television and digital platforms. This newfound appreciation seems to have translated into theatre footfalls, allowing the movie to experience a resurgence.

A Heart-Wrenching Love Story

The film tells the poignant love story of Saraswati (Mawra Hocane), a traditional girl who is disowned by her family, and Inder (Harshvardhan Rane), a brooding yet misunderstood man with a painful past. As Inder helps Saraswati rebuild her life, love blossoms between them, but their journey takes a tragic turn, leading to an emotional and unforgettable climax.

