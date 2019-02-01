Sanaya Irani who has made her way into the hearts of her fans with her astounding performances has recently introduced us to the newest member of her family in her latest Instagram post that will melt your heart. The former television diva has glided her way swiftly into the hearts of her audience without them noticing.

Television diva Sanaya Irani is quite popular for her roles in Mile Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Rangrasiya and Left Right Left. The actress took to her official Instagram account today to introduce her fans to the newest member of her family Finn Walker Irani. The duo is savouring the warmth of the sunlight laying on the grass in her latest Instagram post. Post the photo was posted, it started flooding with likes and comments of her 1.9 million followers.

Furthermore, Irani often grabs the limelight due to her PDA with her hubby Mohit Sehgal. The duo tied a knot in January 2016 in Goa after a long period of courtship. The couple were seen opposite each other in the TV serial Mile Jab Hum Tum which gained humongous teenage popularity. Diva’s last television appearance was in the show India’s Next Superstars which was judged by the filmmaker Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty.

Irani also participated in the celeb-reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja in 2015 becoming first finalist followed by Nach Baliye in 2017 with her husband and secured the second runner up position. She is the only Indian television actress to be listed in People Magazine’s forty most beautiful women. In December 2013, Irani made a special guest appearance in Bigg Boss 7 in the grand finale along with Ashish Sharma, Preetika Rao and Harshad Arora.

Have a look at some of her stunning photos here-

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More