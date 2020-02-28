Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sanaya Irani is looking adorable in her Instagram image that was clicked by her loving husband Mohit Sehgal at Drashti Dhami's sister wedding

Sanaya Irani is counted in one of those actors who are popular for making their audiences glued to the seats by their spectacular performance. Sanaya Irani came into the limelight after stepping into the shoe of Khushi Kumari Gupta in the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She made the show to remain in the top ten, in the list of Indian general entertainment channels.

Recently, the diva is spotted at the wedding of Drashti Dhami’s sister-in-law Shivani Khemka with her loving husband Mohit Sehgal. The couple was stealing the spotlight at the wedding. The beauty was looking adorable while donning a light pink printed ethnic dress that will make her fans go weak in their knees.

Though Sanaya Irani is taking a break from the silver screen, she leaves no chance to engross her fans by regularly sharing a glance on her Instagram handle. The Stunning beauty is having a huge fan following of 2.2 million on her Instagram, the fans love her for pretty looks and her alluring dressing sense.

Sanaya Irani while posting the picture with a caption when in doubt twirl it out also mentioned her husband Mohit Sehgal by giving the credit of clicking a beautiful picture, she also shared a glimpse of the wedding on her Instagram story. The diva’s Instagram is filled with lots of her fascinating images and video covering from sexy party wears to beautiful ethnic wears. Sanaya Irani is also a fitness freak and keeps her fans updated with her pictures and videos in stylish athleisure.

