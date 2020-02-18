Sanaya Irani Mohit Sehgal romantic photos: Television's much-loved couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, who met and fell in love on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum, are currently vacationing in Dubai. Their romantic photos are giving their fans couple goals and making them go gaga over them.

Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal romantic photos: If there is one television couple who redefines modern love and romance, it is Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal. Met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum, the couple not only set the screens ablaze with their sizzling chemistry but also fell in each other and tied the knot years later. Needless to say, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are fans’ favourite and miss no opportunity to treat them with their latest photos.

Their latest vacation takes them to Dubai where they are giving everyone couple goals. In a photo, Mohit can be seen piggybacking his lady love Sanaya. Meanwhile, another photo features them lip-locking, making for an adorable photo. Yet another set of photos feature Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani chilling by the pool and sunbathing under the bright sun.

Needless to say, the photos are taking social media by a storm and giving their fans wanderlust. As the photos garner love and appreciation online, fans are showering their well wishes and compliments in the comment section of the photos. Several social media users have also expressed their desire to see them share the screen space once again.

Also Read: Mouni Roy vacation photos: Naagin star slays Internet with her glamorous avatar

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Instagram photos: Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant’s red-hot avatar

Along with Miley Jab Hum Tum, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal were also participants in the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2017, where they grabbed the third position. While Sanaya Irani was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film Ghost, Mohit Sehgal was last seen in 2017 show Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

Also Read: Nazar 2: Monalisa aka Madhulika thanks her fans with a sweet message, shares her look from second season

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App