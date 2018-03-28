Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra is set to release on August 3, 2018. The film has Arjun as an ambitious Delhi Police officer and Parineeti belonging to completely different social strata. The lead stars took to Twitter to share stills from the shoot.The pair was last seen together in Ishaqzaade which released in 2012 and are also working on Namastey London.

The film's shoot ranges from Indo-Nepal border to a village in Uttarakhand which will soon be immersed underwater because of the construction of a dam.

On Wednesday, the film’s two leads, Arjun and Parineeti, shared two stills from the film’s shoot. While Arjun is in the midst of a confrontation, Parineeti looks lost in thoughts. Arjun plays a 30-year-old cop from the Delhi Police’s special unit in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun’s character wants a promotion so he can play a more responsible role in law enforcement, and needs to undergo special training so that he can be assigned to high-profile cases. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is set to release on August 3, 2018

“Dibakar is filming extremely intense and gritty portions of the film at the Indo-Nepal border. The portions will show the tension between Arjun and Parineeti’s character. These are crucial and defining moments of the film. The area where the two are shooting is exactly at the border and is constantly under alert for illegal immigration and smuggling. People use an inflated rubber tube as a floating device on the Kali river at the border and make this risky crossing in the thick of a wintry night. So, shooting has been quite difficult. Local authorities have been of tremendous help providing the crew with assistance and necessary security,” a source told a leading daily earlier.

Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor were last seen together in Arjun’s debut movie Ishaqzaade and are also coming together for Namastey London which is also slated to release this year.

