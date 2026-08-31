Sandeep Khosla Calls Out Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Copied’ Cannes Look: ‘Make A Better Version Of What We Are Doing’

The debate over where inspiration ends and imitation begins has returned to the fashion spotlight, this time after Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2026 appearance drew comparisons with one of Gigi Hadid’s most memorable Indian looks.

Veteran designer Sandeep Khosla has now addressed the controversy, calling Urvashi’s ensemble a copy of the creation designed by the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla label for Gigi. Speaking to NDTV on August 29, Khosla also questioned the growing culture of reproducing luxury designs without adding an original creative interpretation.

Why Did Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes Saree Spark A Debate?

Urvashi walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet in an ivory saree featuring chikankari-style detailing, paired with an elaborate gold blouse. The look quickly reminded fashion followers of Gigi Hadid’s ivory-and-gold ensemble from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala in Mumbai in 2023. Gigi’s original was created by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and featured intricate embroidery, a broad embellished border and an ornate gold blouse. The supermodel’s appearance became one of the most widely discussed fashion moments from the NMACC opening.

Urvashi’s Cannes outfit, meanwhile, was created by Mihir Design Studio in Pune. The striking similarities led to accusations of imitation online, although the two outfits were not the same garment.

What Did Sandeep Khosla Say About The Copy?

Khosla did not hold back when asked about fashion plagiarism. Referring specifically to Urvashi’s look, he said he had seen social media posts comparing the two outfits and described the Cannes ensemble as an “exact copy.” He added that if designers choose to reproduce an existing creation, they should at least bring something new to it. “If you want to plagiarise and you want to copy, make a better version of what we are doing,” Khosla said.

The designer also criticised the way social media can encourage replicas, arguing that an artist should bring their own interpretation rather than reproduce another designer’s work almost identically.

The Bigger Debate Around Luxury Fashion

The controversy goes beyond one red-carpet outfit. In an industry built around craftsmanship, originality and individual design language, celebrity recreations often raise questions about where homage ends and copying begins.

For Khosla, the issue is not simply about taking inspiration. It is about whether a designer can transform that inspiration into something recognisably their own.