Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Kabir Singh controversy: On facing criticism for his controversial statements in a recent interview, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has said that he has been misquoted. It is not assault but liberty of expression. He added that when two people are deeply in love, they should not shy away from showing their worst side to each other.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Kabir Singh controversy: The controversy sparked around blockbuster film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. After an explosive interview of its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to an entertainment portal in an attempt to defend the film, he has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media for his opinion on the liberty to slap one’s partner. Clearing the air, Sandeep has said in yet another interview to news portal that he has been misquoted.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has said that he has been taken completely wrong. It’s not assault. When two people are close to each other, cannot handle your worst thing with each other and don’t hold the liberty to show your worst thing. It isn’t like ‘iss din daaru peeke aake maar rha hai’. He stated that love is about the liberty of expression between a couple deeply connected to each other and it works for a woman as well as a man.

Responding to the criticism that the film endorses assault on women, the director said that he is not endorsing it. He cannot reply to everyone in the world. However, when two people are deeply connected, they should not shy away from showing their worst side to each other. Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has said that when two people are deeply in love and do not have the liberty to slap each other then he doesn’t see anything there. In the same interview, he added that if one cannot slap, touch their woman wherever they want, cannot kiss then he doesn’t see anything there.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. In its third week at the box office, the film has collected a total collection of Rs 226.11 crore. With this, the film is performing better than films like Padmaavat, Sultan, Sanju, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

