Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Update: Allu Arjun Permitted To Appear Virtually Before Nampally Court Citing Mumbai Shoot

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Update: As a significant milestone in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, the Telugu star Allu Arjun is set to appear virtually in the Nampally Court on June 22.

Earlier, the IX Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had issued a strict notice summoning the star for his personal appearance. However, the legal representatives of Allu Arjun made an appeal for exemption from appearing personally, stating that he had several movies to shoot in Mumbai. It is believed that the court has granted permission to make a virtual appearance in this case.

Understanding the 2024 Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

This highly publicized case stems back to December 4, 2024, where the widely awaited promotion of Pushpa 2: The Rule was held at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The large number of people who turned out to meet Allu Arjun caused a sudden crowd rush, leading to the unfortunate death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and her son, Sri Tej, suffering from severe brain damage.

After analyzing the evidence obtained through CCTV footage, the Chikkadpally Police filed an extensive charge sheet of 23 people. Top management and owners, including Agamati Ram Reddy, along with other employees of Sandhya 70MM Cine Enterprises have been accused as Accused Nos. 1 to 10 for poor crowd management practices. The film actor, Allu Arjun has been accused as Accused No. 11 along with his personal bouncers and security personnel for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It is alleged that this team decided to move ahead with the theater visit in defiance of clear warnings from the police force.

Allu Arjun, who was arrested on December 13, 2024, got interim bail from the High Court of Telangana prior to getting regular bail. The Allu family and the production house of Pushpa have been continuing to give financial and medical assistance to the family of the victim.

What’s Next on Allu Arjun’s Cinematic Roster?

Despite being caught up with his various lawsuits, the actor continues to be tied down to large budget movies shot all around India in multiple languages. At present, the actor is busy filming Raaka, which is a much-awaited project with blockbuster director Atlee where Deepika Padukone plays the role of the female lead. The production of this film will go on till 2026, and the film is expected to hit the theaters in December 2027.

After the success of its second part at the box office, the actor is also busy working on developing the third part of the series, Pushpa 3: The Rampage in order to further expand the lucrative red sandalwood smuggling world. Furthermore, he is also working on a cinematic venture with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is the creator of the hit films Animal and Arjun Reddy.

ALSO READ: After Calling Samay Raina ‘Kutte Ki Dum’: Mukesh Khanna Brutally Trolled For Collaborating With India’s Got Latent Star