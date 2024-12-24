Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police for 3+ hours in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, with investigation ongoing.

Actor Allu Arjun was questioned by the Chikkadpally police for over 3 hours in connection with the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The investigation, which continues to unfold, aims to uncover the details surrounding the incident that resulted in several casualties. During the 3-hour and 40-minute session, the actor was asked multiple questions regarding the events leading to the stampede.

Allu Arjun appeared before the police on Tuesday at around 11:05 am, accompanied by his father Allu Arvind and father-in-law Chandrashekar Reddy, who waited outside the investigation room. The questioning session lasted until around 2:45 pm, during which police officials recorded the actor’s responses related to the incident.

Though the police had initially planned to conduct a crime scene reconstruction as part of the questioning, this process did not occur on Tuesday. Investigators noted that the case remains open, and the actor might be summoned again if needed, particularly for the crime scene reconstruction and further inquiries.

Despite the intense nature of the questioning, Allu Arjun remained calm and composed throughout the process. Both while entering and leaving the police station, the actor greeted the officers, maintaining a respectful and cordial attitude.

According to officials, the investigation into the Sandhya Theatre stampede case is ongoing. The police are reviewing all possible angles and have not ruled out additional questioning or requests for further clarification from the actor. As of now, the details surrounding the stampede remain unclear, and authorities are working to piece together the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

